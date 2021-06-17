Longtime UFC Veteran Suspended By USADA For Steroid Use

A nine-year UFC veteran has been flagged by USADA.

Erik Koch has accepted an 18-month sanction from USADA. Koch tested positive for 3′-hydroxy-stanozolol, which is a metabolite of stanozolol. Stanozolol is on the USADA ban list due to being an anabolic steroid.

Here is a statement issued by USADA.

“USADA announced today that Erik Koch, of Cedar Rapids, Wisc., has accepted an 18-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Koch, 32, tested positive for 3′-hydroxy-stanozolol, a metabolite of stanozolol, as the result of a urine sample collected on October 3, 2020. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP and UFC Prohibited List.

Koch received a six-month reduction to the default two-year sanction based on his Full and Complete Cooperation (FCC) based on the unique circumstances of his case. Under the UFC ADP, USADA may grant an FCC reduction in the event an athlete demonstrates that they did not intend to enhance their performance and provided full, prompt, and truthful responses and information to all reasonable inquiries and requests for information.

His 18-month period of ineligibility began on October 3, 2020, the date his positive sample was collected.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Koch’s suspension is retroactive to the date of his positive test. He will be eligible to return to action after April 3, 2022.

Koch hasn’t competed since July 2019 when he defeated Kyle Stewart via unanimous decision. It’s been reported that Koch parted ways with the UFC in late 2020.