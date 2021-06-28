Luis Palomino Calls Out Jorge Masvidal After Defending BKFC Belt

Luis Palomino is hoping to rematch Jorge Masvidal.

Palomino, who’s the current BKFC 155lbs champion, defended his title with a dominant win over Tyler Goodjohn on Saturday night at BKFC 18. The win improved him to 4-0 under the BKFC but after the win, he called out Masvidal who he beat by split decision in MMA back in 2010.

“This is satisfaction because I hurt this man,” Palomino said about the fight with Goodjohn (h/t MMAFighting). “This man has a history behind him from pro boxing, undefeated in England. He came over here hunting for me. He came here alone. For that, I respect Tyler Goodjohn. I want to keep challenging myself. Jorge Masvidal, if you want your rematch … I’ll give you that rematch in a boxing ring.”

Although Palomino called out Masvidal it seems highly unlikely he will get that fight. Currently, “Gamebred” is under contract with the UFC and is one of their biggest stars so they wouldn’t let him go to fight Palomino. The 155lbs BKFC champ is also not the biggest name compared to Gamebred fighting someone like Nate Diaz in the UFC.

Prior to going over to BKFC, Palomino, who’s now 40, fought the who’s who in MMA. He fought in WSOF, ONE Championship, and in ACB in Russia. Throughout his career, he had beaten the likes of Masvidal, Daron Cruickshank and Charles Bennett. He also fought Justin Gaethje in back-to-back fights for the WSOF lightweight strap but lost both by TKO in 2015.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off a KO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 261. Prior to that, he dropped a decision to Usman at UFC 251 in a fight he took on six days’ notice. The plan for Gamebred is to return in the fall against anyone in the top-five, but he now has an option in Palomino.

Would you like to see Luis Palomino vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?