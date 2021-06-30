Luis Peña Issues First Public Statement Following Criminal Charges

Luis Peña has issued his first public statement after news of his recent arrest and criminal charges were made public last week.

Last week, it came to light that UFC lightweight Luis Peña was arrested by the Coral Springs Police Department and charged for robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief. Allegedly, Peña suddenly grabbed his girlfriend’s cell phone during a heated argument about her talking to other men and then threw the phone down to the ground, thus shattering it.

The accuser further alleges that Peña later assaulted her inside her home when she asked him to leave. Additionally, the police report states that Peña threatened to murder her and then take his own life.

Wednesday, Luis Peña took to Twitter to offer his first statement since being released on an $8,000 bond over the weekend.

The truth will come to light soon enough, but I AM FREE — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 30, 2021

Peña’s attorney, Daniel Martinez, reminded the public that his client is innocent until proven guilty and touched on some of the mental health issues that Peña has been struggling with, something that Peña himself has made public recently.

“Luis, as many other fighters do, need help and not punishment,” Martinez told ESPN. “Fighters have a very difficult job. They get hit in the head. We don’t know what the long-term effects are.”

Luis Peña is 5-3 in the UFC and Peña most recently defeated Alexander Munoz at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum in April.

