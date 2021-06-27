Luis Peña Released From Jail On Bond, Faces Up To Five Years In Prison

Luis Peña has been released from jail after an $8,000 bond was posted.

Luis Peña was recently charged with three crimes: robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief. Last week, additional details behind the charges surfaced, with Peña allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and threatening to kill her and himself. He also is accused of breaking his girlfriend’s cell phone during an earlier altercation.

Robbery by sudden snatching is a third-degree felony in Florida. If convicted, Peña faces up to five years in prison.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see Luis go to jail,” Peña’s attorney Daniel Martinez told MMA Fighting, “I think that [people] sometimes have disagreements, misunderstandings, and anybody can say anything about anyone. I can say you punched me in the face. Doesn’t make it true, brother.”

MMA Fighting revealed Sunday that Peña’s $8,000 bond was for all three counts. Peña has also been served with a no-contact order regarding his girlfriend.

Luis Peña is a three-year veteran of the UFC, with a promotional record of 5-3. Peña most recently defeated Alexander Munoz via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum last April.

MMA News will keep you up to speed with any further updates on this story as new information becomes available.