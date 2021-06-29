Man Sentenced To 30 Years After Shooting Bellator Fighter Isaiah Chapman

The man who murdered Bellator fighter Isaiah Chapman has been sentenced to 29-and-a-half years in prison.

Christopher Blouir, 30, pleaded guilty to a plethora of charges which included aggravated murder, murder with a gun, and felonious assault, which was enhanced by his use of a firearm–in addition to a felony concealed weapon charge he gathered in the process. This all comes after Isaiah Chapman was shot to death on April 7, 2020.

On April 7, Chapman was shot outside his home after Blouir confronted the professional fighter. Once Blouir shot him once, he then continued by firing three more rounds into Chapman as the fighter crashed to the ground. According to the report made by Acron Beacon Journal, Chapman’s two daughters were witnesses to part of the gruesome scene.

During court, the Judge made sure to emphasize what an atrocious act it was. However, believes that the perpetrator is not a monster but just committed ‘monstrous acts’.

“I don’t believe you’re a monster, Chris, but this was a monstrous act,” Summit County Judge Alison McCarty told Blouir during a sentencing hearing, according to Cleveland ABC affiliate News 5.

His family made impact statements in court, and overall, lamented what had happened to their father. Chapman leaves behind a professional MMA record of 9-4. The bantamweight last competed in the Bellator cage against Patchy Mix back in October of 2019. Prior to his loss to Mix, Chapman was riding high with a 3-fight win streak.

The Viacom CBS-owned promotion expressed their deepest condolences for all of those suffering from the loss of Chapman. In addition, the company put in place a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses and whatever else is needed to get through this time of grief and sorrow.

