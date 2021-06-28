Management Team Of Conor McGregor Files Suit Against Manny Pacquiao

The management team of Conor McGregor, Paradigm Sports Management is suing the Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao for a breach of contract.

In February of 2020, it was reported that Pacquiao signed with Paradigm Sports Management, coincidentally, that also happens to be the same team that oversees “The Notorious” UFC superstar, Conor McGregor.

McGregor last competed in the boxing ring in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather in one of the highest-grossing pay-per-views of all time. While the Irish superstar got stopped in round 10, it definitely showcased his boxing skills. Recently, it looks like Mayweather is welcome to the idea of running it back one day, too.

Currently, boxing legend and icon Manny Pacquiao is set to face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21. Since the matchup was said to be done without the management teams’ awareness, the lawsuit is now intended to stop the bout from happening this summer.

The attorney for Paradigm, Judd Burstein, spoke with ESPN to further clarify the ongoing situation but basically said that they intend to sue for damages that would equate to a ballpark range of around 7-8 million dollars USD. If they are successful in their court endeavors, it could amount to quite a lump sum.

There was a lot of hoopla and even behind-the-scenes discussions about McGregor fighting Pacquiao for some time, but that came to an abrupt halt according to the ESPN report.

“There were also talks about McGregor being the first of Pacquiao’s two final fights, though that idea was pushed back because of a McGregor injury and his loss to Dustin Poirier in January,” Burstein wrote in the complaint ESPN cites.

Part of the complaint also emphasized that Pacquiao was exclusively contracted to fight his next two bouts with Paradigm.

“Pacquiao knew full well that Paradigm had exclusive rights to schedule his next two immediate fights,” the complaint read.

Pacquiao Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him

With such a giant following and fanbase, Pacquiao is accustomed to the life of lawsuits and time spent in court fighting for his earnings. The team of Pacquiao has since responded to the accusations of a contract breach and claim that they have no merit whatsoever.

“(The complaint) can and will fail for numerous reasons,” Pacquiao’s attorney Dale Kinsella said. “Had Manny Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual obligations, he never would have entered into any relationship with them.”

The 42-year old Pacquiao is set to face Spence Jr. on Aug. 21, however, things change fast in the combat sports world, so if something changes, MMANews will keep you up to date!