Manager: Tyron Woodley Should Walk Away With Multi-Million Dollar Payday Against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is in for a massive payday if his manager, Malki Kawa, is to be believed.

Woodley will be taking on Internet celebrity Jake Paul in a boxing match later this summer. This will be Paul’s follow-up fight after defeating Woodley’s longtime training partner and friend, Ben Askren, via first-round TKO. Woodley was in Askren’s corner for the fight and he had a war of words with Paul and his team backstage.

Many expect Paul vs. Woodley to be a lucrative Showtime PPV event. After all, Paul already proved to be a draw for Triller. Paul vs. Askren reportedly brought in an estimated 1.2-1.6 million PPV buys.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Kawa detailed how much money Woodley is set to make for this boxing match.

“He’s getting paid really well. It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done. For a guy in his situation, it was a tremendous deal. He’s getting a large base number. He’s getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He’s participating in a lot of different things. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already. Add on all the extra stuff, it’s a really nice payday.

“In this case, I worked with Nakisa, I worked with Stephen Espinoza, I gave them what I was looking for. We worked back and forth for a good amount of time. Sh*t got ugly sometimes, other times it was pleasant. We just got to a point where we felt comfortable with it and Jake is probably making the lion’s share of the money, which he is, but nonetheless Tyron, this is a real good day for him.”

Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight Champion. While he has mixed it up with elite competition in MMA, he’s on a four-fight losing streak. On top of that, this will be his first pro boxing match, while Paul is 3-0 and has only been training in the discipline of boxing. Throughout his time training in MMA, Woodley has had to focus on multiple disciplines.