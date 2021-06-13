Marvin Vettori Speaks On His UFC 263 Loss To Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori has given his take on suffering a second loss to Israel Adesanya.

Last night (June 12), Vettori challenged Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Title. The title bout headlined UFC 263. Vettori was hoping to avenge a 2018 split decision loss to “The Last Stylebender.” Vettori was unsuccessful as he was swept by Adesanya on the scorecards after five rounds of action.

It’s a prediction Adesanya had made prior to the bout. He said if a knockout wouldn’t present itself, then he’d sweep Vettori once the score totals were read.

After the fight, there was a bit of banter between Vettori and Adesanya. The 185-pound king claimed that Vettori told him he thinks he won the fight.

Speaking to BT Sport, Vettori said he found the 50-45 scores to be incorrect (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I think 50-45 was definitely not the right decision, but it is what it is. At the end of the day, I’m 27 years old. I’m going to go back to the hotel. I’m going to go and run. I’m going to do like a five-mile run. I didn’t even take a hot shower because I didn’t think I deserve it. That’s how crazy I am. I’m going to go back and work and get ready for the next fight.”

Vettori did say that he has to give Adesanya his due for getting the job done. He admits that while he and “The Last Stylebender” don’t get along, there is mutual respect. Vettori is taking the defeat seriously, going as far as to say he didn’t even take a hot shower because he felt he didn’t deserve it.

Vettori has only suffered three losses under the UFC banner. Two of those defeats have been to Adesanya.