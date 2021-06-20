Matt Brown Explains Why He’d Like To Fight Either Diaz Brother

After serving up a highlight reel KO at UFC Vegas 29, welterweight Matt Brown said it would be “cool” to fight either of the Diaz brothers.

40-year-old Brown won a Performance of the Night bonus Saturday night for his face-planting KO of Dhiego Lima in round-two of their main card bout. The Brazilian slumped to the canvas in pieces after coming out second-best in an exchange of straight rights.

The victory broke Brown’s two-fight losing streak, which included losses to fellow veteran Carlos Condit and promising prospect Miguel Baeza. For Lima, it was his second-consecutive defeat, having lost to Belal Muhammad earlier this year.

Brown is one of the UFC’s longest-serving fighters. Making his debut in 2008 after appearing on season seven of The Ultimate Fighter, he’s since fought 27 times in the franchise.

“The Immortal’s” win over Lima on Saturday night was his fifteenth in the UFC, which includes victories over Diego Sanchez and Steven Thompson. Brown’s overall MMA record stands at 23-18.

Matt Brown punches Erick Silva in their welterweight fight in 2014 (PHOTO: GETTYIMAGES)

Fight The Diaz Brothers? Yes Please Says Matt Brown

As one of the oldest fighter’s on the UFC roster, Brown is at that stage of his career where he’s looking for a high profile matchup to cap it all off.

Asked at the UFC Vegas 29 post-fight press conference about a potential bout with Nate Diaz, Brown said he’d be eager to fight either of the Diaz brothers, for whom he harbors nothing but respect.

“Yeah, that’d be cool. I love the Diaz brothers,” said Brown. “And of course, that’d be a big fight. That’s one of the fights that if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I dislike the Diazes or anything. I would take it because it’s a big fight and I respect them.”

