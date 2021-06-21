Matt Brown Suggests He’s In His Prime After Brutal KO Win

UFC welterweight Matt Brown says that he’s only just hitting his prime following his vicious knockout win at UFC Vegas 29.

Brown is a 28-fight UFC veteran and picked up his 16th win in the promotion last weekend against Dhiego Lima. After consecutive losses against Miguel Baeza and Carlos Condit, “The Immortal” opened Saturday’s main card against the Brazilian.

Midway through the second round, the 40-year-old showed that he hasn’t lost a step inside the Octagon with a brutal finish.

After catching Lima with a right hook to the body, Brown moved as if he was going to repeat the strike. After Lima lowered his hands to defend, Brown dropped his head and sent Lima’s unconscious body face first into the canvas with a brutal shot up top.

Matt Brown’s victory at UFC Vegas 29 means he’s now defeated both of the Lima brothers – Dhiego and Douglas. “The Immortal” also tied Vitor Belfort and Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts in UFC history.

But despite entering his forties, Brown has claimed that he still has a lot left to give inside the Octagon, a point he made abundantly clear in the immediate aftermath of his win.

“How’s that for 40, b***h?” Brown said as he stared down the camera.

I think the answer to that question is remarkable. During the post-fight press conference, Brown reiterated that despite his age, he’s still in his prime.

“I think a lot of people write me off because of my age…I think I’m in my prime now.”

Brown added that despite approaching his 30th walk to the Octagon, he has the durability to compete at MMA’s highest level for a long time to come.

“I have the ability to fight and fight at a high level still for a long time. Again, it’s just life. There’s just so many other things that are going on in my life that are…that’s why I don’t fight as much as I used to. There’s just so many other factors. Mainly, my kids getting older.”

Demonstrating his point, Brown has expressed his desire to fight either Nate or Nick Diaz later this year.

Would you be interested in seeing Matt Brown face either Diaz brother following his UFC Vegas 29 win?