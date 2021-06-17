Matt Brown Unsure If He’ll Ever Be Ready To Retire

Matt Brown is not quite ready to hang it up just yet but admits there is no greater feeling than fighting.

At the UFC Vegas 29 media day, Brown recently expressed why he keeps fighting and the fact he still gets the thrills before a fight even after 27 fights fighting under the UFC.

“Never gets old; that’s why I keep doing it, man,” Brown said. “Still get the nerves. Still get the butterflies. Still, you know, just pumped, man – and yeah, this is the greatest feeling in the world.”

Matt Brown has fought under the UFC promotion since 2008 and is undoubtedly one of the true veterans of the fight game. Over the years, Brown has become a fan favorite after burst onto the scene in The Ultimate Fighter 7. Brown reminded everyone that whilst he loves fighting, it’s a dangerous sport where it’s a matter of life and death in the cage, something he loves but understands how scary that can sometimes be.

“People forget, like, you could still die out there,” Brown said. “This is not a game. This is life and death out there. I know the UFC, we’ve been lucky, and I don’t think anyone’s ever died, but it happens, you know? I mean, this is a brutal, brutal sport, and I mean, I’ve had some brutal injuries from fights, so you know, that’s scary, man.”

The Immortal Fighting Career?

Image Courtesy Of USA TODAY Sports

After all these years of fighting and despite being 40 years of age, Matt Brown believes he still has a lot of gas left in the tank that he is yet to give and is unsure if he’ll ever feel ready to hang it up.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever feel comfortable saying, ‘that was enough,’” Brown said. “Right now, I’m focused on this fight, kind of working on it. After that, I’d like to get that knockout record. I’m pretty close to that. I’d like to implement the skills that I have that I haven’t shown. You know, like, I work on these skills all the time in the gym, and then I go out there and fight and don’t do any of it, so I think that, to me, is probably the most meaningful thing for me, you know? I’m a martial artist, and that’s that’s what I want to do, is practice something and then go do it and show that it works and test it against other people.

This coming weekend, Brown will be facing Dhiego Lima, someone who Brown coached during The Ultimate Fighter 25. “The Immortal” will be looking to get back into the winning column after suffering back-to-back losses to Miguel Baeza and Carlos Condit.

How much longer do you think Matt Brown will be fighting in the UFC?