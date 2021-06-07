Mayweather & Paul Post-Fight Interviews: Paul Teases Rematch

The results are in from Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights! After eight rounds of action, the event’s headliners took the time to share their thoughts with the public.

First up to be interviewed was Floyd “Money” Mayweather. After expressing how much fun he had, he was sure to give credit where it’s due and admit that Logan Paul was a better fighter than he thought he was.

His opponent, a jubilant Logan Paul, rejoiced at going the distance with one of boxing’s GOATs and then teased a rematch between the two combatants at the end of the interview.

What were your thoughts on Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights? And would you like to see a rematch?