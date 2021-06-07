Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights Results, Sights, & Sounds

Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights is officially underway! Here are the highlights and results from tonight’s card! You can keep refreshing this page for all the updates of tonight’s big event!

Here is Logan Paul‘s arrival. Is he walking into certain death? Or into the realms of immortality?

In the first fight of the night, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson made his pro boxing debut against Brian Maxwell. The former pro football player seemed like a natural in his crossover.

Maxwell would respond towards the end of the fight, however, dropping Johnson in the 4th round.

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

There was no official winner due to the fight being an exhibition, but there was a winner in the eyes of one notable Miami native.

Great job @ochocinco you made us Miami boys proud #MayweatherPaul — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2021

Here are some words of encouragement from the younger Paul Brother as the hours tick closer to the main event:

the younger us wouldn’t believe how far we’ve come. it’s showtime. love you to death big bro. @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/7MRt8tHEtl — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Here’s a look at some of the action in the following bout between Jarred Hurd & Luis Arias. Arias would earn the victory via split decision.

Up next was a light heavyweight bout between Badou Jack and Dervin Colina. Heading into the 4th round, a relaxed Floyd Mayweather took a moment to address the audience. In the interview, he reiterated that while he is retired from boxing, he is not retired from entertaining the people or living up to his nickname of “Money” Mayweather.

Shortly after this interview, Badou Jack entertained the people by knocking out Dervin Colina…

Moments ahead of the main event, Floyd Mayweather prepares for battle.

And here comes Logan Paul making his grand entrance!

It’s happening 👀🍿@LoganPaul on his way to the ring for the main event! #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/EP7LG4yod7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

And here comes the undefeated 50-0 Floyd “Money” Mayweather with a grand entrance of his own.

Floyd Mayweather makes his way to the ring 😎



He fights Logan Paul right now (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/p0kbYVYHH6 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) June 7, 2021

Here’s a quick glimpse at some of the early action of the fight!

After feeling out his opponent in the opening rounds, Mayweather began to pick it up, including here with a big left hook to his larger opponent.

Here’s a look at some of the action from a hot-and-heavy round 4!

Here are the final stats of tonight’s main event.

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021

There was no knockout, but there was an 0-1 YouTuber who went all eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers to ever do it. Since this was an exhibition, there was no official winner, but if there ever was a “moral victory,” you’re looking at it right here.

Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights Results

Here are the full results from Sunday’s Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights pay-per-view (main card):