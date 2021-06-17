Michel Pereira Joins Growing List Of Fighters Calling Out Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira has become the latest name to respond to Nate Diaz‘s open callout for his next fight.

This comes in the week after Diaz returned to the Octagon in a losing effort against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Despite being comfortably beaten on the scorecards, the Stockton native nearly provided one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history after rocking the Englishman in the final minute.

Even in defeat, it’s clear Diaz is still an attraction and not many fighters can get the crowd on their feet quite like him.

The shot that nearly changed the fight for Nate Diaz 💥 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/KzwTf2aHjE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

Despite being left bloody and bruised by “Rocky,” Diaz told reporters at the post-fight press conference that he’s eager to return to action in three to four months.

After encouraging anyone who wants to fight him to “let it be known,” a plethora of lightweights and welterweights have thrown their names into the hat.

First, New Zealand’s Dan Hooker petitioned for a matchup with Diaz at UFC 266, before grappling legend Demian Maia requested a booking with the 36-year-old for his final MMA bout.

Adding himself to the lengthy list, Michel Pereira has suggested a matchup between himself and Diaz would be a “very good fight” for the UFC fanbase.

Speaking to AG Fight, the charismatic Brazilian said he wants to stand opposite Diaz because he appreciates his style.

“I liked Nate’s performance. I always wanted to fight him, not because of the name. A lot of people think it’s because of the name, but it’s not. I’m a guy who appreciates the way he fights and I think it would be really cool, my style with his. We exchange a few slaps, exchange a few blows. He’s a guy who teases a lot and I think it’s cool. Imagine two styles fighting that way. I really want to fight him and, in the next fight, I’ll challenge him.”

Image Credit: Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Since a loss to Tristan Connelly and a disappointing disqualification after he’d been dominating Diego Sanchez, Pereira got back on track towards the end of 2020 with consecutive victories over Zelim Imadaev and knockout machine Khaos Williams.

Although he may not yet have earned a booking with Nate Diaz based on merit, “Demolidor” may have done so through his style and energy inside the cage.

The unpredictability of a matchup between Diaz and Pereira would be quite something. But one thing is for certain – it wouldn’t be lacking in entertainment.

Is a fight between Pereira and Diaz something you’d like to see?