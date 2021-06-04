Mike Perry Wants To Fight Jake Paul’s Coach On Paul/Woodley Card

Shots fired…it looks like UFC welterweight Mike Perry is trying to get in a boxing fight with Jake Paul‘s trainer J’Leon Love.

Attempting to secure a spot on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing event, Mike Perry is ready to try his hand in the boxing ring this summer. After an altercation with Love following the results of the Ben Askren versus Jake Paul fight, it seems “Platinum” is ready for another boxing go-around. Specifically, Mike Perry seemed interested in perhaps diving into the boxing ring with Paul or his coach, especially after the two have shared disagreements. If Perry is to box, it will be the second time the UFC welterweight is putting on the boxing gloves and shoes.

“Yeah, why not?” Perry told MMA Island. “I don’t know why it would be on the undercard. He’s an ex-world champion and he wants to fight a UFC fighter. I’ll do some dirty shit to him.”

Mike Perry is currently 0-1 in the boxing field and last competed in 2015. Specifically, Perry lost his boxing debut and was finished in the fourth via TKO against Kenneth McNeil. After boxing didn’t go his way, the Florida-native stuck to MMA and hasn’t looked back, until now.

On the other hand, J’Leon Love is a Golden Gloves champion and lately has been in large part an accelerant in the MMA vs. boxing debate that seems to be dominating both fields simultaneously. Since MMA fighters coming to box is growing in interest and in demand, there is no doubt fans will continue to see oddball or unexpected boxing bouts announced as we head in 2021.

Would you like to see Mike Perry in the boxing ring?