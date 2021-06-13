Moreno: Figueiredo’s Weight Cut & Pre-Fight Antics Both Unnecessary

Brandon Moreno believes Deiveson Figueiredo could’ve done without his tough weight cut and pre-fight antics.

Moreno realized his dream on Saturday night (June 12). He challenged Figueiredo for the UFC Flyweight Championship. The title rematch served as the co-main event of UFC 263. The two fought to a majority draw in their first meeting back in late 2020. In the rematch, Moreno captured the 125-pound gold by forcing the tap via rear-naked choke in the third round.

There was a lot to be made about Figueiredo’s performance. Some believe he looked a bit off and that the weight cutting may have gotten to him. During the post-fight press conference, Moreno told reporters that he believes Figueiredo cut too much weight.

“Man, we need to be honest. He cut too much weight. I think it’s unnecessary. This sport is so hard because you cut weight because you want some advantage in the fight. You want to feel stronger, and you want to feel with more energy than your opponent. But man, actually, the Embedded, Figueiredo crying after (making) weight, very dramatic in the last minute of the time. I think it’s unnecessary, but obviously, it’s not my decision. It’s the decision of his team and him.”

Figueiredo is known for keeping his aggression inside the Octagon but in the buildup to his bout with Moreno, there was some trash talking from the former UFC titleholder. Figueiredo even shoved Moreno during the final pre-fight press conference.

Moreno said that a war of words will never negatively impact his performance come fight night.

“The guy was very respectful. And I knew that. The guy, he tried to put some special flavor in the fight, you know? Trying to be the bad guy. But that doesn’t work with me. My mindset is different. So the guy is a father (like) me, you know? He has a family. He has a wife, a daughter. So the guy’s a nice (person). Just sometimes he tries too much to be the bad guy, but it’s not necessary.”