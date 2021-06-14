Muhammad Says He Would’ve “Broke” Edwards In 5th Round Unlike Diaz

Belal Muhammad believes it would have been a different story had he fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Muhammad was victorious at UFC 263, earning a unanimous decision win against UFC veteran Demain Maia. After his victory, Muhammad claimed in his post-fight press conference that he would have “broke” Edwards, who also fought on the same card that night.

Edwards won a unanimous decision win against Nate Diaz but not before suffering a scare in the last round where the Stockton native nearly had the Englishman finished after wobbling him with a clean left hand.

“I would have broke him,” said Muhammad in the post-fight press conference. “He was ready to break in that fifth round. And that was Diaz playing 90% of the rest of the fight. Me, I would have stayed in his face the whole time. I would have broke Leon for sure.”

Muhammad fought Edwards back in March where the contest, unfortunately, ended in a no-contest after the Englishman accidentally eye-poked Muhammad in the second round, rendering the Chicago native unable to continue. Many believe the Edwards was dominating the fight up until the eye-poke, even wobbling Muhammad in the process. However, the latter maintains he still would have had his way with Edwards in a fight.

Muhammad is now on a six-fight unbeaten streak and is now looking to crack into the top 10 of the welterweight division after defeating #9-ranked Maia. Muhammad is definitely a surging contender and will probably look to fight someone in the top 5 for his next fight.

Do you think Belal Muhammad would have “broke” Leon Edwards? And do you see a rematch happening between them in the future?