Monday, June 14, 2021
Muhammad Says He Would’ve “Broke” Edwards In 5th Round Unlike Diaz

Belal Muhammad June 14
Belal Muhammad, Image via FanSided MMA
By Kenny Lee

Belal Muhammad believes it would have been a different story had he fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Muhammad was victorious at UFC 263, earning a unanimous decision win against UFC veteran Demain Maia. After his victory, Muhammad claimed in his post-fight press conference that he would have “broke” Edwards, who also fought on the same card that night.

Edwards won a unanimous decision win against Nate Diaz but not before suffering a scare in the last round where the Stockton native nearly had the Englishman finished after wobbling him with a clean left hand.

“I would have broke him,” said Muhammad in the post-fight press conference. “He was ready to break in that fifth round. And that was Diaz playing 90% of the rest of the fight. Me, I would have stayed in his face the whole time. I would have broke Leon for sure.”

Muhammad fought Edwards back in March where the contest, unfortunately, ended in a no-contest after the Englishman accidentally eye-poked Muhammad in the second round, rendering the Chicago native unable to continue. Many believe the Edwards was dominating the fight up until the eye-poke, even wobbling Muhammad in the process. However, the latter maintains he still would have had his way with Edwards in a fight.

Muhammad is now on a six-fight unbeaten streak and is now looking to crack into the top 10 of the welterweight division after defeating #9-ranked Maia. Muhammad is definitely a surging contender and will probably look to fight someone in the top 5 for his next fight.

Do you think Belal Muhammad would have “broke” Leon Edwards? And do you see a rematch happening between them in the future?

