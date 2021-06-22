Nate Diaz Questions UFC’s Booking Of Kamaru Usman

Nate Diaz doesn’t appear to be impressed by Kamaru Usman‘s UFC Welterweight Title reign.

Usman is fresh off a devastating knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal in their rematch. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has had four successful title defenses. UFC President Dana White says that Colby Covington will be next in line for a championship opportunity. Usman stopped Covington via TKO back in December 2019. The bout won the MMA News “Fight of the Year” award.

Diaz can’t wrap his head around why Usman will likely meet someone who he has already finished. Here’s what the Stockton native had to say on his Twitter account.

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

“Who dis guy fighting next? Someone he already koed?”

Diaz and Usman have had their war of words in the past. Diaz was critical of the UFC 258 booking of Usman vs. Gilbert Burns. He said the following:

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth sh*t. You should’ve fought the next guy in line, not the guy who would take less cause he’s told to. That’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

Usman responded with the following:

“Funny I didn’t hear you volunteering when they were looking for the next victim. You bum ass, the other ‘said guy’ who just embarrassed your ass, and McNuggets. Bum asses all ran and hid. So shut TF up and sit TF down. Oh and don’t forget to buy the PPV.”

Diaz recently made his return to the Octagon at UFC 263. He went one-on-one with Leon Edwards. For the most part, Diaz had no answer for Edwards’s output. In the final moments of the fight, Diaz had “Rocky” stumbling with a one-two combination. Time expired, however, and Edwards was awarded the unanimous decision victory.