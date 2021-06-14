Nate Diaz Wants Quick Return Following UFC 263 Loss

Nate Diaz says he’s eager to jump back in the Octagon following his loss to Leon Edwards, quashing rumours that he lacks motivation to fight.

Fan-favorite Diaz returned to action at UFC 263 on Saturday night, delivering fight fans a bloody five-round spectacle against #3-ranked welterweight Edwards.

The fight was vintage fare from the Stockton native. Weeping alarming amounts of blood from a series of gnarly cuts, Diaz spent much of the fight stalking Edwards in zombie-like fashion, casually eating the Englishman’s best shots. At one point, Diaz even flipped Edwards off to the sounds of raucous cheers from the Phoenix crowd.

After being largely outclassed for most of the fight, Diaz rocked Edwards late in the fifth to almost steal victory, in what would have been one of the most spectacular comebacks in UFC history.

Nate Diaz Vows Quick Turnaround for Next Fight

Diaz’s fight with Edwards was his first UFC appearance since losing the “Bad Motherf**ker” title fight against Jorge Masvidal in November 2019. The 36-year-old has only fought three times since losing to Conor McGregor in 2016, with some questioning his motivation to fight.

But at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, a beanie and shades wearing Diaz put paid to any rumours concerning his motivation, declaring that he wants to make a return as soon as possible.

“In three or four months I’m ready to hop back in there, just to heal up. If I was unscathed, I’d be back next week,” Diaz told reporters. “I was just unmotivated to train anymore because I already put in all the hard work for the last fight in Texas where it was supposed to be. And now, I had to linger on for another f**kin’ month. And it just sucked.”

While his fight with Edwards will officially go down as a loss, Diaz begged to differ. As per the rules of street fighting, he told reporters that his fifth-round rocking of Edwards was enough for him to claim victory.

You can watch Diaz’s full interview at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference below:

What do you think? Will we see Diaz make a quick return to the octagon?