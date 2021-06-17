Nate Diaz’s Coach: Conor McGregor Trilogy Is Preferred

Nate Diaz‘s team is hoping for the Conor McGregor trilogy bout.

Diaz and McGregor have had two bouts and the score is 1-1. Diaz picked up the win in their first encounter back in March 2016. McGregor took the rematch, scoring a majority decision victory.

Demian Maia, who recently competed in the last fight of his UFC deal, has called for a matchup with Diaz. The Stockton native’s coach, Cesar Gracie, told MMAFighting.com that he doesn’t like the idea of Diaz vs. Maia.

“I know there has been speculation on whether Nate will accept the fight with Demian Maia. Although I have not yet talked to Nate about his thoughts on this fight, I can tell you that I am completely against the idea. Demian has been a great representative of Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the mat and in MMA. He has accomplished much and we all respect him. He is still a dangerous opponent but I don’t feel Nate has anything to gain from this fight.

“If he were to lose, he would be losing to a 44-year-old that is on his way out of the sport and if he won it would be to a 44-year-old man that is leaving the sport. It is a no-win situation.”

The one matchup Gracie does want to see, however, is a third fight between Diaz and McGregor.

“I would think the trilogy versus [Conor] McGregor. I know that Nate wants tough fights. He is motivated by fighting the best guys.”

Diaz is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Edwards had a mostly one-sided showing but Diaz rocked him in the final moments of the fight. The final horn sounded, however, and Edwards earned the unanimous decision win.

Some might say Diaz ran out of time … almost.