Ngannou Scoffs At UFC For Booking Interim Heavyweight Title Fight

The interim UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane doesn’t sit well with Francis Ngannou.

Earlier today (June 28), it was announced that Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will share the Octagon for the interim gold. The title fight will take place on August 7 and it’ll headline UFC 265. The event will take place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ngannou, who is the UFC Heavyweight Champion, made it clear on Twitter that he does not agree with the UFC’s decision.

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho …. oh wait 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

Responding to Ariel Helwani criticizing the UFC for not giving Ngannou an interim title fight when he called for one before being the main champion, “The Predator” said the following.

Nothing has been right here https://t.co/SIeM9uEfBG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

When Ngannou went on a tear, stopping Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos all in the first round, he called for his bout with Jairzinho Rozenstruik to be for an interim title. At the time, Miocic waited a full year for a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier, recovering from an eye procedure. Ngannou never got the interim title fight.

Instead, Ngannou waited nearly 11 months to fight Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Title. He made the most of his opportunity, knocking Miocic out cold in the second round to capture the heavyweight gold.

UFC President Dana White had wanted to book Ngannou vs. Lewis 2. “The Predator” didn’t like that idea as he wants to fight former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones next. Jones and the UFC have been at odds over pay.