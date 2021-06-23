Nick Diaz’s Coach Reveals Timeframe For Return, Is He Done With UFC?

If Nick Diaz‘s team has their way, then the Stockton native will be in action soon.

Diaz hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since January 2015. He initially dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. That ruling was changed to a No Contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

What followed after the Silva fight ended up being a nightmare for Diaz. The former Strikeforce Welterweight Champion tested positive for marijuana metabolites. Diaz was handed a five-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. After a slew of pushback from media members and fans, Diaz’s sanction was reduced but he still chose to remain on the sidelines.

Lately, there’s been a lot of chatter about a possible return for the 37-year-old. UFC President Dana White admitted that while he was skeptical at first, he says it’s looking like Diaz will actually resume his fighting career.

In a text message sent to MMAFighting.com, Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie, said his fighter is looking to return in September.

“We were looking at September. I have to see where he is in his contract. It is possible that his next fight will not be in the UFC.”

Gracie also noted that his team is “studying the possibility” of Diaz as a free agent. Sources told MMAFighting that Diaz remains under contract with the UFC.

Nick’s brother, Nate, was recently seen back in action. Nate competed on the UFC 263 card against Leon Edwards. Nate lost the fight via unanimous decision. Nick was at Octagon-side for the fight.