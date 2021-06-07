‘Ochocinco’ Impresses In Boxing Debut, Wants Conor McGregor Next

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson made his boxing debut last night, after making a good impression, Johnson wants Conor McGregor next.

To the surprise of most, “Ochocinco” looked loose, agile, and powerful inside the boxing ring. While he is mostly known for his explosivity on the football field, he certainly showed that some of those skills translate into other sports. Last night on the blockbuster Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather event, Johnson faced a legitimate combat athlete in Brian Maxwell.

Maxwell is a bareknuckle fighter with an extensive combat sports background. With nine professional fights and a plethora of amateur fights, there was little doubt that “Ochocinco” had the deck stacked against him.

However, despite being dropped, the former NFL player showed out and took Maxwell to a draw.

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

“Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round” Showtime posted.

After the action went down, “Ochocinco” seemed happy with how the sequence of events unfolded.

“I had fun,” he declared during the in-ring interview. “My life has always been about taking chances, doing crazy stuff, and this is one off my bucket list. For people that are content, scared to fail, get out there and live, man. Don’t be scared to fail, it’s okay!” Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson said in the in-ring interview.

“I don’t box,” he concluded. “I fight, but it ain’t in the ring. So of course I was a little sloppy. I had fun. I think I’m ready for [Conor] McGregor!” Johnson said.

Overall “Ochocinco” represented himself well, and after the performance, it seems many fans are clamoring to see the former NFL wide receiver back in the boxing ring. At 43 years of age, Johnson looked fantastic, and hopefully, we will get to see him back in the ring again soon. Although, there is a sneaking suspicion it won’t be against Conor McGregor.

Who do you think won between Ochocinco and Brian Maxwell? Let us know!