O’Malley Shares His Dream Of Fighting Yan In Russia, Yan Responds

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has shared his dream of entering the Octagon with Petr Yan in the former champion’s home country of Russia.

“Suga” has always had an entertaining social media presence and, lately, Yan is often at the brunt of his tweets.

O’Malley’s latest attempt to provoke the Russian involved revealing his desire to beat him in his own backyard.

I want to beat up Peter in Russia. This is my dream. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 17, 2021

“I want to beat up Peter in Russia. That is my dream.”

Sean O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon next month at UFC 264. He’ll be facing 15-fight UFC veteran Louis “Da Last Samurai” Smolka.”

The charismatic 135-pound prospect last fought at UFC 260 in March, where he rebounded from his first MMA defeat with a dominant victory against Thomas Almeida.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he lost his bantamweight belt via a disqualification against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. Despite losing the gold, the aftermath has seen “No Mercy” delve deep into the world of Twitter trash talk.

From mocking Sterling’s reaction to his illegal knee strike to pitching a matchup between Henry Cejudo and Hasbulla Magomedov, Yan has certainly brought out an entertaining side of his personality since his championship defeat.

And it was on display once again when he responded to O’Malley’s latest jibe towards him.

I will put you to sleep so you can keep dreaming curly boy🌈🐩 https://t.co/BwH8WxzY2c — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

“I will put you to sleep so you can keep dreaming curly boy”

In a follow-up tweet, Yan encouraged O’Malley to make his way up the rankings before discussing a matchup with him, with Sterling also getting caught in the crossfire.

Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

“Enter top 3 before even mentioning my name poodle. I got unfinished business with fakemaster now”

Although the tales of “Peter,” “curly boy,” and the “poodle” most likely won’t be coming to a screen near you anytime soon, a matchup between O’Malley and Yan is certainly an intriguing prospect for the future.

Do you think we’ll see O’Malley and Yan come to blows further down the line?