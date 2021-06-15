Paul Craig Apologizes To Bettors For TKO Instead Of Submission Win

After his gruesome finish of Jamahal Hill in the curtain opener at UFC 263, it seems Paul Craig is apologizing to bettors who thought he would win by submission.

At UFC 263 last Saturday, Craig secured an amazing win and while usually he wins by submission, this time it was deemed a TKO. His opponent, Hill, came into the contest undefeated as a professional. However, upon pulling guard, Craig had his way on the ground until he was able to snatch Hill’s arm. Once on the ground, the 33-year old Scotland native twisted the arm until it dislocated.

The arm of Hill was flaccid, and for many, it was a hard scene to watch live. Additionally, after the arm was dislocated, it appeared to take the referee some time to put a halt to the contest.

Following the arm injury, many were critical of the referee’s abilities and the official has now been deemed Arizona’s Steve Mazzagatti (a former referee for the UFC). Despite an attempt to tap out, the referee missed it and the fight dragged on with Craig holding Hill in a triangle until the referee finally stopped the fight due to TKO via punches from the guard.

After the violence went down, Paul Craig apologized to any bettors that thought he would win in typical fashion with a submission.

“He had said his jiu-jitsu was up to the standard I’m in. Maybe it is, but in these positions, that’s where I’m very, very good. I’m very dangerous in them. We’ve seen them in my submission game. I’m only disappointed in the people that have put on a submission bet and are not going to get that one in (because it was a TKO). Apologies, guys,” Craig said (Craig said to MMAjunkie.com).

Despite picking up one of the biggest wins of his career, Craig was slightly disappointed that he did not secure the submission as he understood bettors certainly put chalk on that likely possibility. Even so, Paul Craig has positioned himself greatly for the second half of 2021, and it will be interesting to see who he is paired with next.

