Paul Daley Says He’s Too Good to Quit Ahead of Bellator 260

Paul Daley (43–17–2) mentioned retirement not so long ago, and now he can’t get people to stop asking him about it. Daley faces Jason Jackson (14-4) at Bellator 260 and while Jackson has been picking up some steam, Daley’s renewed interest in fighting has him looking forward to the match with the up-and-coming welterweight.

Bellator PR

When asked about his assessment of Jackson during the Bellator 260 media day, Daley said, “He’s a good fighter, well-rounded, comes from a good team, nice clean straight punches, athletic. You know he’s a decent fighter and he’s very much improved.”

Jackson has wins over Neiman Gracie, Benson Henderson, and Jordan Mein that is part of his four-fight win streak. But for Daley, Jackson still has not faced someone at his level. While the wins are notable, when asked if those wins concerned him, Daley replied, “Not at all.”

Daley added, “Because none of the guys have been anywhere near my ability or my experience at a high level you know?They’re some good wins for the current crop of Bellator fighters and the up-and-comers. But, Benson Henderson is only four up-and-coming. In fact if I’m correct he’s not fought a guy like me before. Even in those fights he’s winning by decisions and split decisions and I take nothing away from him in those results and how he’s won those fights because he’s won the fights but he hasn’t fought a guy like me.”

As for retirement, Daley said, “You’ll see me more. I’m too good to quit.”

The catch weight of 175 pounds is Daley’s third one and while it is not an official weight class at Bellator, he called himself the 175 pound champion and Bellator 260 is his next title defense. If that’s the thinking that keeps him going, more power to him.

Bellator 260 airs on SHOWTIME Friday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.