Pedro Munhoz Expects Win Over Aldo To Put Him In Title Conversation

UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz believes an impressive victory over Jose Aldo will give him “huge credibility for a title fight.”

The two compatriots will square off in a three-round fight at UFC 265 on August 7. Having picked up a win over Jimmie Rivera earlier this year, Munhoz believes he’ll be in contention for a title shot if he impresses against fourth-ranked Aldo.

“It’s a huge fight,” Munhoz said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “I never put my expectation in fights and results and things like that. I like to focus on doing my best on Aug. 7, but I do believe, and that’s crossed my mind every time, that an impressive victory over Jose Aldo is definitely a huge credibility for a title fight.”

Although he secured a recent decision win against Rivera, Pedro Munhoz lost his two fights prior against current champ Aljamain Sterling and former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar.

Having experienced back-to-back losses for the first time in his 24-fight MMA career, “The Young Punisher” is keen to return to a winning streak by having his arm raised against Aldo.

“Junior” once remained undefeated for over a decade, remarkably winning 18 straight fights before his loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 194. Munhoz says he’s excited to fight a Brazilian legend of the sport.

“Hell of a fighter. (I) Always watched his fights, (I) like his style a lot, (he’s) very aggressive, and that’s kind of what my style is too. Stay in the pocket, look for the knockouts and finish. Jose Aldo too. Besides that, he’s a very popular person in Brazil, so I’m very excited too to fight a legend, such a big name and a good fighter.”

Despite being a 17-year veteran of the sport, Aldo fought for UFC gold as recently as UFC 251 last July. After a defeat against Yan, Aldo showed he still has what it takes to remain near the top of the division when he beat Marlon Vera six months ago.

Munhoz says Aldo has looked impressive in all three of his fights since moving down to bantamweight.

“He seems incredible. He seems very durable. His fights have been really good against Petr Yan, against Marlon (Moraes), against ‘Chito’ Vera his last fight. I watched all of the fights, and his performance was great in all of them.”

Do you think a win over Aldo will put Munhoz in title contention?