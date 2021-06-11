PFL 4 Results & Highlights: Claressa Shields Makes Dramatic Comeback

PFL 4: Shields vs. Elkin has concluded! Check out all the highlights and results below!

Before the event kicked off, ESPN took a moment to appreciate the greatness of Claressa Shields in the field of boxing hours before she embarks on this new journey.

At just 26 years old, @Claressashields has solidified herself as one of the greatest boxers of all time 🥊



Shields makes her MMA debut tonight at 10 PM ET on ESPN2 #2021PFL4

To kick off the preliminary card, Chris Wade unleashed a flurry that led to a second-round TKO over opponent Arman Ospanov to clinch a spot in the featherweight division’s playoffs. Check it out below!

Also on the preliminary card, you have GOT to see this incredible last-second kimura submission by Sheymon Moraes over Jesse Stirin to close the second round!

And in the final stoppage of the prelims, check out Loik Radzhabov pick up the “Quick Six” in his first-round TKO of Akhmed Aliev to net six points in the lightweight division!

Main Card

Kicking off the main card is a featherweight bout between Brendan Loughnane and Tyler Diamond!

Check out this mad flurry from Loughnane in the second round!

Loughnane would walk away with the majority decision and clinch a spot in the PFL 2021 playoffs!

Up next, it’s Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett at featherweight!

Jenkins was able to grind out a unanimous-decision victory to clinch a spot in the 2021 PFL playoffs! Here are some sights from his victory!

In the immediate aftermath of the decision, the winners of the last two bouts locked eyes and sent a message to one another.

It’s now time for the co-main event at lightweight between Clay Collard and Joilton Lutterbach!

Joilton Lutterbach almost picked up the “Quick Six” with a D’Arce choke submission in the first round, but Collard managed to survive!

The story of this fight was Collard being busier on the feet and controlling the cage while Lutterbach was able to score several takedowns.

In the end, Lutterbach’s lack of damage from on top contributed to Collard squeaking by with the win to clinch a spot in the 2021 PFL playoffs! Here are the sounds and reactions of the official decision being rendered.

It’s now time for the main event and the much-anticipated MMA debut of Claressa Shields as she takes on Brittney Elkin!

The fight began with Shields stalking forward ever so cautiously but with a couple of big swings offered along the way. When the distance was to her liking, Elkin scored her first takedown.

At the end of the first round, Elkin found herself in full mount, with the boxing champion possibly being saved by the bell.

Early in the second round, we got to see some of Claressa Shields’ famous hands at work.

Elkin would eventually get the fight back on the mat and dominate the vast majority of the round in mount, raining down intermittent ground-and-pound. All hope seemed to be lost for Shields, who appeared to have perhaps made her debut too soon and/or bit off more than she could chew in her MMA venture. Suddenly, after a failed armbar attempt from Elkin, Shields escaped and landed some heavy blows to close the round. Coincidentally, there was now a chance that it was Elkin who was saved by the bell.

Then, in the 3rd round, Shields’ visible determination off the stool led her to have more success on the feet and stuffing a desperation takedown attempt from Elkin before again landing some ground-and-pound on her more experienced foe.

Claressa Shields is still in the fight! Plenty of time left in round 3!
#2021PFL4

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/TzrXRSY0kI — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 11, 2021

Shields then ignored her corner’s advice to let Elkin up, and her stubbornness paid off, as she was able to close out the dramatic come-from-behind victory.

And here are the sounds of a jubilant MMA debutant who entered the cage with the odds in her favor, only to end up defying them before time ran out.

"I feel like I am dreaming. This is crazy."
@Claressashields is on cloud nine after winning her MMA debut ☁️ #2021PFL4

You can catch the full results from tonight’s PFL 4 event below!

PFL 4 Fast Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Claressa Shields def. Brittney Elkin via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:44

Lightweight: Clay Collard def. Joilton Lutterbach via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29) (+3 points)

Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins def. Bobby Moffett via unanimous decision (29-28×3) (+3 points)

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane def. Tyler Diamond via majority decision (30-27, 28-28, 29-27) (+3 points)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte def. Alex Martinez via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29 (+3 points)

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Marcin Held via unanimous decision (30-27×3) +(3 points)

Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov def. Akhmed Aliev via TKO (punches) – R1, 0:27 (+6 points)

Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes def. Jesse Stirn via submission (kimura): R2, 4:59 (+5 points)

Featherweight: Chris Wade def. Arman Ospanov via KO (punches): R2, 2:18 (+5 points)

