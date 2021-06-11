PFL 4: Shields vs. Elkin Live Results, Sights, & Sounds

PFL 4: Shields vs. Elkin is underway! Check out the highlights and results below!

Before the event kicked off, ESPN took a moment to appreciate the greatness of Claressa Shields in the field of boxing hours before she embarks on this new journey.

At just 26 years old, @Claressashields has solidified herself as one of the greatest boxers of all time 🥊



Shields makes her MMA debut tonight at 10 PM ET on ESPN2 #2021PFL4 pic.twitter.com/ywS6Ugdc1x — ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2021

To kick off the preliminary card, Chris Wade unleashed a flurry that led to a second-round TKO over opponent Arman Ospanov to clinch a spot in the featherweight division’s playoffs. Check it out below!

Also on the preliminary card, you have GOT to see this incredible last-second kimura submission by Sheymon Moraes over Jesse Stirin to close the second round!

And in the final stoppage of the prelims, check out Loik Radzhabov pick up the “Quick Six” in his first-round TKO of Akhmed Aliev to net six points in the lightweight division!

Main Card

Kicking off the main card is a featherweight bout between Brendan Loughnane and Tyler Diamond!

Check out this mad flurry from Loughnane in the second round!

Here’s some more big offense from Loughnane that Diamond happened to survive!

Loughnane would walk away with the majority decision and clinch a spot in the PFL 2021 playoffs!

Up next, it’s Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett at featherweight!

PFL 4 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Claressa Shields vs. Brittney Elkin

Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane def. Tyler Diamond via majority decision (30-27, 28-28, 29-27) (+3 points)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte def. Alex Martinez via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29, +3 points)

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Marcin Held via unanimous decision (30-27×3, +3 points)

Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov def. Akhmed Aliev via TKO (punches) – R1, 0:27 (+6 points)

Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes def. Jesse Stirn via submission (kimura): R2, 4:59 (+5 points)

Featherweight: Chris Wade def. Arman Ospanov via KO (punches): R2, 2:18 (+5 points)