PFL 4: Shields vs. Elkin Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN2

PFL 4 takes place tonight live on ESPN2 from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will be headlined by the much-anticipated debut of undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields.

After officially making the decision to jump to MMA last November when she signed with The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the world began to wait in curiosity and suspense to see how the Olympian would fare crossing over into a new sport. Unlike James Toney, Shields isn’t merely dipping her foot in the MMA pool; she’s given every indication that she’s ready to dive right in and swim around for a while to test how her skills hold up in these untraveled waters.

Her first test will come against 3-6 Brittney Elkin, who has had no issue sharing what her game plan will be for this fight. Shields, on the other hand, has told Elkin directly that she lacks conviction in her words and implied that she could smell fear in her underdog opponent.

Shields has also addressed the narrative that she is just going to get taken down and submitted to showcase how “boxers can’t do MMA.” The Olympian asserts that she has worked too hard and too long for such a thing to take place and that doubters will be silenced.

Also on the PFL 4 card will be some featherweight and lightweight action. At featherweight, Brendan Loughnane will look to build off of the momentum gained in his KO win over Sheymon Moraes earlier in the season. Another finish against his opponent tonight, Tyler Diamond, would make Loughnane the #1 seed of the PFL’s featherweight playoffs.

At lightweight, we’ll see standouts in action such as Oliver Aubin-Mercier, Marcin Held, and of course the man who is coming fresh off a victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, Clay Collard. You can get up to speed on all the PFL standings ahead of tonight’s event right here.

The main card for PFL 4 begins at 10 PM ET on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ESPN+. The preliminary card will air exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 7 PM ET.

You can check out the ceremonial weigh-ins for the event right here.

Below is the full card for tonight’s PFL 4 event! At the conclusion of the event, you can catch all the results and highlights here on this page!

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Claressa Shields vs. Brittney Elkin

Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Featherweight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Bobby Moffett

Featherweight: Tyler Diamond vs. Brendan Loughnane

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Lightweight: Alex Martinez vs. Natan Schulte

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Marcin Held

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev vs. Loik Radzhabov

Featherweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Jesse Stirn

Featherweight: Arman Ospanov vs. Chris Wade