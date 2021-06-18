PFL 5 Results & Highlights: Gleison Tibau Upsets Rory MacDonald

PFL 5 took place tonight from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. The main event saw Gleison Tibau pull off the upset with a controversial split-decision victory over Rory MacDonald. Despite the loss, MacDonald still qualifies to participate in the playoffs. We’ve got all the highlights from the main card for you below along with the results and updated standings.

Chris Camozzi def. Cezar Ferreira via Unanimous Decision

Dan Spohn vs. Emiliano Sordi (Draw)

Ray Cooper III def. Nikolay Aleksakhin via Unanimous Decision

Gleison Tibau def. Rory MacDonald via Split Decision

Rory closes out the 1st round in dominant fashion!#2021PFL5 pic.twitter.com/QwtW85JCZP — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2021

PFL 5 Fast Results

PFL 5 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, 9 PM EST)

Welterweight: Gleison Tibau def. Rory MacDonald via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III def. Nikolay Aleksakhin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Light Heavyweight: Dan Spohn vs. Emiliano Sordi Ends In A Draw (28-28×3)

Light Heavyweight: Chris Camozzi def. Cezar Ferreira (29-28×2, 29-27)

PFL 5 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 PM EST)

Light Heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Vinny Magalhaes ends in No Contest due to a groin strike, R1, 2:45

Light Heavyweight: Cory Hendricks def. Marthin Hamlet via submission (rear-naked choke) R3, 4:09

Welterweight: Joao Zeferino def. Jason Ponet via submission (arm triangle) R2, 2:16

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Curtis Millender via submission (Ezekiel choke) R1, 1:57

Light Heavyweight: Tom Lawlor def. Jordan Young via Unanimious Decision (30-27×3)

Welterweight: Sadibou Sy def. Aleksei Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Here are the updated standings as the 2021 PFL season prepares for the playoffs.