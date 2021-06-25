PFL 6 Results & Highlights: Harrison Dominates Again, Pettis Loses Again

PFL 6: Harrison vs. Dandois is underway! Earlier today, we gave you a preview of what was to come, which you can find here. But now, it’s time for the action! You can find the results and highlights from the regular-season finale of the Professional Fighters League below in the order the bouts occurred.
Main Card Highlights
Dennis Golstov def. Brandon Sayles via TKO
An image of Kayla Harrison was captured in the locker room preparing for her main event. This is the smile of a woman who is a -4000 favorite in her upcoming bout. Will she perform accordingly?
Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lance Palmer via Unanimous Decision
Raush Manifo def. Anthony Pettis via Split Decision
Despite that big moment and the decision going to Manifo, it appears most outside spectators scored the close fight for Pettis.
Kayla Harrison def. Cindy Dandois via Submission
Kayla Harrison made short work of Dandois picking up the Quick Six in the night’s main event with the first-round armbar victory after softening Dandois up with some well-timed ground-and-pound.
PFL 6 Fast Results
Main Card (ESPN2, 10 PM EST)
- Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison def. Cindy Dandois via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:44
- Lightweight: Raush Manfio def. Anthony Pettis via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)
- Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov def. Brandon Sayles via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:24
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)
- Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza def. Muhammed Dereese via KO (punches) – R1, 2:21
- Women’s Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco def. Olena Kolesnyk via KO (punch) – R1, 4:48
- Heavyweight: Ante Delija def. Chandler Cole via TKO (punches)- R1, 4:39
- Women’s Lightweight: Genah Fabian vs. Julija Pajic via TKO (punches) – R2, 4:16
- Heavyweight: Renan Ferreira def. Carl Seumanutafa via unanimous decision (30-26×3)
- Women’s Lightweight: Taylor Guardado def. Laura Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Women’s Lightweight: Mariana Morais def. Kaitlin Young via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
- Heavyweight: Jamelle Jones def. Klidson Abreu via TKO (punches) R1, 1:43