PFL 6 Results & Highlights: Harrison Dominates Again, Pettis Loses Again

PFL 6: Harrison vs. Dandois is underway! Earlier today, we gave you a preview of what was to come, which you can find here. But now, it’s time for the action! You can find the results and highlights from the regular-season finale of the Professional Fighters League below in the order the bouts occurred.

Main Card Highlights

Dennis Golstov def. Brandon Sayles via TKO

GOING STRAIGHT INTO THE ACTION!

Both fighters are in the cage now!#2021PFL6

— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

Goltsov takes the fight to where he is most comfortable!#2021PFL6

— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

Goltsov GNP for the win in the 3rd! Goltsov eliminates Brandon from the Playoffs and Jamelle Jones clinches his spot!#2021PFL6

— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

An image of Kayla Harrison was captured in the locker room preparing for her main event. This is the smile of a woman who is a -4000 favorite in her upcoming bout. Will she perform accordingly?

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lance Palmer via Unanimous Decision

We finalize the featherweight playoff bracket next! 1 spot is up for grabs!#2021PFL6

— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

Lance Palmer is a former 2x @PFLMMA Champion.



He's won $2 Million in total prizes from the PFL.



Movlid Khaybulaev has just eliminated him from this year's league.#2021PFL6 pic.twitter.com/3BcCzMSYDU — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 26, 2021

Raush Manifo def. Anthony Pettis via Split Decision

Manfio drops Pettis TWICE! Raush may have just swung the bout in his favor!#2021PFL6

— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

Despite that big moment and the decision going to Manifo, it appears most outside spectators scored the close fight for Pettis.

Back and forth 15 minutes.



Fighter Performance Rating presented by @richenergyusa pic.twitter.com/je4wBVIzjj — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 26, 2021

By winning a split decision over Anthony Pettis at #2021PFL6, @RaushManfio secured his lightweight playoff spot 🔒



With the loss, Pettis was eliminated from playoff contention.

Kayla Harrison def. Cindy Dandois via Submission

Kayla Harrison made short work of Dandois picking up the Quick Six in the night’s main event with the first-round armbar victory after softening Dandois up with some well-timed ground-and-pound.

Kayla Harrison gets the job done in the 1st via Armbar!

PFL 6 Fast Results

Main Card (ESPN2, 10 PM EST)

Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison def. Cindy Dandois via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:44

Lightweight: Raush Manfio def. Anthony Pettis via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov def. Brandon Sayles via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:24

