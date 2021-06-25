PFL 6: Harrison vs. Dandois Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN2

PFL 6 takes place tonight on ESPN2 with the preliminary card airing on ESPN+.

The main event will feature the undefeated and self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman In Any Room” Kayla Harrison taking on former UFC competitor Cindy Dandois. Harrison has expressed her ambivalence about fighting Dandois, but fight her she will in the feature bout of the evening. Will Dandois score the biggest upset of the year in any major MMA promotion? Because make no mistake, as a +1260 underdog to Harrison’s -4000 favorite odds, that’s exactly what a win for Dandois would be. We shall get the answer to that question tonight.

Also competing on tonight’s card will be “Showtime” Anthony Pettis looking to make good on his promise that he will make this year’s PFL playoffs. To do so, he’ll need to get a win over the 12-3 Raush Manfio, who is 1-0 this season. Pettis was upset in his PFL debut against Clay Collard back in April, so this is a must-win for the former UFC champion.

Did you miss the weigh-ins? Also, here are the updated PFL standings heading into tonight's event.

You can find the full card for PFL 6 along with fight times below.

PFL 6 Full Card & Start Times

Main Card (ESPN2, 10 PM EST)

Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio

Featherweight: Lance Palmer vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)