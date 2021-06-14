Quote: We Have Yet To See The Most Dangerous Jon Jones

Jon Jones‘s coach believes fight fans have yet to see the best version of “Bones.”

There’s a lot to make over the current status of Jones. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was never beaten for the 205-pound gold, but he vacated it in favor of a move to the heavyweight division. The problem is, Jones hasn’t received the fight that he wants. The holdup in getting him a UFC heavyweight title fight against champion Francis Ngannou boils down to money.

Make no mistake about it, however, Jones has been bulking up during his time away from the Octagon. Coach Brandon Gibson tells MMAFighting.com that the work Jones has been putting in goes beyond the weight room.

“That’s the biggest area I’ve seen him increase: Jon’s approach to becoming a 365 athlete,” Gibson said. “You’re inspired by guys like Kobe [Bryant] and LeBron [James], who continue to have great success in their mid to late 30’s and what it took to have that, to grow as that professional athlete. Jon Jones has that in him, man.

Jon Jones as a Heavyweight

“He’s had great success in his 20’s, a great run at light heavyweight, but Jon not only has that focus of being a heavyweight champion with this huge task in front of us but also his commitment to himself as a professional athlete, I think we have yet to see the most dangerous Jon Jones there is. This version is going to be greater than any of them.”

Jones recently scooped up former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Shaefer as his advisor. Shaefer and UFC President Dana White recently had a meeting. The UFC boss hinted at no forward progress being made.

