Rashad Evans Entering Boxing, Logan Paul, Roy Jones Jr Fights Possible

“Suga” Rashad Evans is joining the growing list of fighters 40 and over who are giving boxing a go.

Friday evening, ESPN reported that former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Rashad Evans, 41, is already in talks to compete in a boxing match. Names that have emerged as potential opponents are Logan Paul and Roy Jones Jr. It is currently unknown how advanced those talks are or which of those two names is more likely to be landed as an opponent. According to Evans’ manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Oscar De La Hoya is also on this list if he gets past Vitor Belfort in their upcoming September fight.

Rashad Evans made his UFC arrival by winning the second season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005. Evans then went on to remain unbeaten for the next three years and capture the light heavyweight championship with a victory over Forrest Griffin in 2008. During his illustrious career, Evans has earned wins over names like Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Michael Bisping, Quinton Jackson, and Tito Ortiz among many others.

Evans will be following the footsteps of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and the aforementioned Vitor Belfort as another MMA legend over 40 looking to make a career transition in pursuit of lucrative fights. Woodley is booked against Jake Paul on August 28, Silva against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a fight taking place tonight (June 19), and as mentioned, Belfort is booked against Oscar De La Hoya on September 11.

If/when Evans has his opponent determined and booked, we’ll bring you the scoop right here on MMA News, so be sure to keep it locked right here.