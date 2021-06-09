Report: Mayweather-Paul Draws At Least 1 Million PPV Buys Domestically

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view event appears to have been a success.

BoxingScene.com is reporting that Showtime is projecting a minimum of one million PPV buys for the Mayweather vs. Paul event. This number has reportedly been reached when factoring in buys from cable, satellite, and streaming users. These are numbers only account for domestic PPV buys.

Mayweather vs. Paul took place on June 6 inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. It was promoted by Mayweather Promotions and Showtime Sports. This was an exhibition bout scheduled for eight rounds. The boxing match went the distance and no winner was declared.

A source at Showtime told Boxing Scene that Mayweather vs. Paul set a new record for the company. It was the most new signups Showtime had received for a single day since its streaming service began in 2015.

That number was apparently too much for Showtime’s servers to handle. Many viewers reported issues with getting the live feed for Mayweather vs. Paul. Showtime even issued a statement promising refunds to those who request it.

“If you purchased tonight’s PPV event through http://Showtime.com or the SHOWTIME app, and could not stream the fight, please go to http://showtime.com/help for information on requesting a refund.”

Mayweather vs. Paul was considered to be more of a spectacle than a sport. Showtime’s Brian Custer admitted as such when the PPV opened. After all, Mayweather is a 44-year-old retired boxing Hall of Fame elect, who hung up his gloves without a single pro loss. Paul is a YouTuber who is 0-1 as a pro boxer and had just one amateur fight going into his exhibition with Mayweather.

One thing is apparent. As long as there’s money to be made, you can count on special attractions featuring celebrities, such as this one, to be booked.