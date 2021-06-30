Report: Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi Possible For UFC 266

Tatiana Suarez may finally be making her return to the Octagon soon.

Ariel Helwani has reported that talks are underway for a showdown between Suarez and Roxanne Modafferi. This would be contested in the women’s flyweight division. The fight isn’t a done deal but it’s being worked on for UFC 266, which is set to take place on September 25.

UFC is targeting Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi at 125 pounds for UFC 266 on Sept. 25, sources say. Not done yet but that’s the one they have zeroed in on. Would be Suarez’s first fight since June 2019. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 29, 2021

This would be Suarez’s first outing in over two years. Suarez has been out of action due to a lingering neck issue. During her time away from the Octagon, Suarez sought out physical therapists in order to rehab her neck and avoid surgery as she told theScore in 2020.

Suarez has a perfect pro MMA record of 8-0. She was last seen competing in the strawweight division. Suarez defeated Nina Asaroff via unanimous decision in her most recent bout. Suarez has competed as a flyweight before but not under the UFC banner.

Modafferi will look to rebound from her last outing against Viviane Araújo. Modafferi lost the bout via unanimous decision. The defeat saw her slide down to the number nine spot on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings.