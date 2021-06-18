Report: UFC 263 PPV Buys Revealed

UFC 263 is in the books, and a report has surfaced with the estimated PPV number.

The event took place on June 12 and was headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. Adesanya successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision. The co-main event saw the crowning of a new UFC flyweight champion as Brandon Moreno submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.

The card also featured the return of fan-favorite Nate Diaz. He went one-on-one with Leon Edwards. Despite having a last-minute burst, Edwards won the fight via unanimous decision.

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal has reported that UFC 263 looks to have garnered around 500,000 PPV buys domestically. That number reaches about 600,000 internationally.

That number tops the 300,000 domestic buys for UFC 262, also reported by Ourand. It doesn’t top the PPV buyrate for UFC 261, however, which was headlined by the rematch between UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. UFC 261 reportedly drew over 700,000 PPV buys domestically.

The UFC’s next PPV figures to be one of the promotion’s most successful events in 2021. That’ll be UFC 264, headlined by the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Their rematch back in January topped 1.6 million PPV buys. UFC 264 takes place on July 10.

UFC 257 is reportedly the only UFC PPV in 2021 to have cracked one million buys. One would think that UFC 264 will become the second given Conor McGregor’s popularity and Poirier’s boost after knocking out the “Notorious” one in their rematch.

As for UFC 263, it’s believed to be fourth on the list in terms of PPV draws. Keep in mind that PPV buyrates for UFC 258 and UFC 260 have not been made available. UFC 258 was headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns, while Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 got top billing for UFC 260.