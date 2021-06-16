Rory MacDonald: I Want To Be The #1 Welterweight In The World

Former UFC title challenger and Bellator Welterweight World Champion Rory MacDonald says he wants to be the best in the world at 170-pounds.

MacDonald’s statement on his aspirations comes ahead of his 2021 PFL 5 main event against Gleison Tibau, set for Thursday at the Ocean Casino resort in Atlantic City, N.J.

“Red King” started this year’s PFL season off on the right foot when he defeated Curtis Millender in his promotional debut. The 31-year-old made a statement to the rest of the welterweight roster by submitting the fellow PFL newcomer with a first-round rear-naked choke.

Following his debut victory, Rory MacDonald will now face Tibau, who lost his first PFL appearance against Joao Zeferino in April.

Speaking to MMA Junkie at the pre-fight press conference, MacDonald revealed the high goals he still has for himself in the sport of MMA.

“I want to be the No. 1 welterweight in the world, and I believe that’s gonna take dominant performances,” MacDonald said. “They need to be impressive, I need to show the best version of myself every time I get into the cage and go out there and stack up the wins.”

MacDonald hopes to continue his dominance against Brazil’s Tibau on Thursday. While he admits the 50-fight veteran has experience on his side, MacDonald backs himself to find a stoppage.

“I have seen Gleison’s fights, I haven’t tuned in to all of them, but I know he’s very experienced. He did a huge run within the UFC, had a lot of success there fighting at lightweight. I think he’s a big, strong, experienced guy. He’s probably seen it all, he’s been fighting for a long, long time. So he brings it and he has a lot of wins under his belt so it’s somebody that I respect, and I’m going out there focused, determined to bring my best and put him away.”

MacDonald vs. Tibau headlines PFL 5 on June 17. The prelims will be shown on ESPN+, with the main card on ESPN2.

