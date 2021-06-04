Roy Jones Jr. Claims Triller Didn’t Pay Him Fully For Mike Tyson Fight

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has his own set of issues with Triller.

Back in November 2020, Jones and Mike Tyson went one-on-one in an exhibition boxing match. The bout was promoted by Triller. The co-main event featured a pro boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson. Tyson vs. Jones went the distance and a winner wasn’t determined.

Back in March, Tyson revealed that he is no longer in business with Triller. While he didn’t go into specifics on his Instagram page, “Iron” Mike let it be known that he no longer wants to be associated with Triller.

“Just to be clear there is no Tyson with Triller fight. I don’t know any Triller executives personally. I don’t have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event. I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league. I will never do another event or any business with Triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn’t true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller’s Fight Club.”

Jones appears to be in the same boat as Tyson. The fellow boxing Hall of Famer told Brian Custer of The Last Stand Podcast that Triller failed to pay him in full (h/t BoxingScene.com).

“We both had issues with them, and still have issues with them. Ryan Kavanaugh called me and personally told me he wanted to do something extra because of the fact the fight did so well. Did that ever happen? No, all a bunch of talk but nothing behind it….I got compensated but not fully, that’s the problem. That’s the real problem.”

Triller recently lost Jake Paul to Showtime Sports. The promotion’s next event will be on June 19. That card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos.