Rozenstruik Looks To Make Things Right For Himself, Fans And Family

Jairzinho Rozenstruik wants to correct the loss in his last fight.

Back in February, Rozenstruik suffered a lopsided loss to fellow heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20. Though the fight was not the most thrilling, Gane put on a striking clinic to pick apart Rozenstruik to win a comfortable unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Rozenstruik expressed his dissatisfaction in his performance against Gane and looked to get a quick turnaround bout after the fight to make things right.

“I couldn’t get loose in that fight,” Rozenstruik told Just Scrap Radio. “I’m still improving and training hard and I got another opportunity to make it right and looking forward to June 5. Not only because of the loss, if I won, but I also wanted a quick turnaround.”

The Suriname native got his wish for a quick turnaround fight and will be facing Augusto Sakai headlining UFC Vegas 28 this coming Saturday. A bit of a stepdown in competition compared to Rozenstruik’s most recent opponents, but “Bigi Boy” believes he just needs to get back to winning ways.

“I’ll fight anyone in the top-15,” said Rozenstruik. “I want to be fighting more, so it doesn’t matter who it is,” Rozenstruik said. “As long as I get in the Octagon and put on a great performance. That’s what I’m looking to do, I’ve been training hard. When you lose a fight, something is wrong so I went back to the drawing board and got better to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

Given the knockout power in both his fists, “Bigi Boy” knows he has the ability to end the fight with one punch however Rozenstruik said he just wants to put on a good performance for his fans, family and most importantly get the victory come June 5th.

“I want to put on a great performance and make it right for myself and my fans and family,” Rozenstruik said. “Right now the only thing that counts is winning and it doesn’t matter how… Everybody that fights me wants to take me down. June 5 will be a great day.”

Granted Rozenstruik gets the victory at UFC Vegas 28 tomorrow, the Surinamese man wants to get another quick turnaround fight against a top-five opponent in the heavyweight division to put himself right back in the title mix.

“A win just keeps me where I am. After this, I want another quick turnaround and I will find myself back in the top-two, top-three,” Rozenstruik concluded.

Do you believe Rozenstruik can get back to winning ways and fight for the title in the future?