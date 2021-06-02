Rules For Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Revealed

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will be non-sanctioned.

Mayweather vs. Paul will be taking place inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6. While it was known that this will be an exhibition bout scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds, we didn’t know whether or not there will be judges. We now have some more details.

While the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation will be lending a referee for Mayweather vs. Paul, they will not be overseeing the exhibition bout. This non-sanctioned bout will not have any judges at ringside but the fight can be stopped at the referee’s discretion. Fighters will not be wearing headgear but will be wearing 12-ounce boxing gloves. There will not be an official winner announced.

Let’s break down the basic ruleset.

Fight Will Be Eight, Three-Minute Rounds

Fight Is Not Sanctioned By Florida Boxing Commission

There Will Be No Judges

Referee Can Stop The Fight

Fighters Will Wear 12-Ounce Boxing Gloves

Fighters Will Not Wear Headgear

No Official Winner Will Be Declared

The Florida State Boxing Commission did explain why a bout such as Mayweather vs. Paul cannot be recognized as a pro boxing match. The commission stated that, by rule, the size and experience discrepancy between the two was simply too great to consider this a pro match. The commission added that if the promoter wishes to have some sort of voting system in place to “crown a winner,” they can but it won’t be deemed official.

Mayweather’s boxing experience far outweighs that of Paul’s. Mayweather is a boxing Hall of Fame elect, who ended his pro career with a perfect record of 50-0. He is a former world champion across multiple divisions.

Meanwhile for Paul, he’s only had one pro boxing match and one exhibition bout. Both matchups were against fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul lost the pro bout via split decision.