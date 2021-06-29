Sarah Alpar Forced To Start GoFundMe Ahead Of Blanchfield Fight

The debate over fighter pay has intensified after UFC women’s flyweight Sarah Alpar has been forced to turn to fans to help cover her fight costs.

This comes ahead of Alpar’s second UFC appearance. “Too Sweet” is set to face future star Erin Blanchfield on September 18, but despite being signed with the biggest MMA promotion in the world, the road to fights isn’t an easy one for the 30-year-old.

Ahead of her upcoming fight, Alpar has been forced to start a GoFundMe page to help finance multiple costs for her fight camp, preparation and event travel. The page, which is titled ‘Help Sarah “Too Sweet” Become a UFC Champ’, lists every pre-fight expense that the donations would go towards, including food, supplements, training, gym fees and doctor fees.

Alpar took to Instagram to ask fans for any amount of help that they can provide for her cause.

“What this does, is it helps me to travel, take care of gym fees, to be able to afford food, anything,” Alpar said. “You guys, I’m ready, I’m working, I’m going to school, I’m training, I’m putting in at least over 65 hours a week in these things, and I want to make this happen. I want to go so far in the UFC and I cannot do it without you and my ‘Too Sweet Tribe.’

“If you want to donate even $5, $10, anything is so helpful in order for me to be able to focus on training and to be able to win my next fight. I want to thank everybody again for the donations that have already been put in. I would like to make a goal of $1000 by July 1. Let’s make this happen, you guys. I need your help, I need your help.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Sarah Alpar earned a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. A second-round rear-naked choke against Shanna Young was the first step for Alpar to move closer to achieving her dream of becoming a UFC champion.

However, her promotional debut signaled a setback. Against Australia’s Jessica-Rose Clark, Alpar was finished with less than a minute of the fight remaining. Having not made an Octagon walk since her loss last September, “Too Sweet” is in desperate need of a win when she faces debutant Blanchfield.

It seems clear that having to worry about being able to afford to compete in the lead up to a fight will be harming her preparation. Many have pointed out that athletes competing under the banner of a multi-billion dollar promotion shouldn’t be in the type of position that Alpar is in.

Friendly reminder:



Sarah Alpar is a professional athlete competing in a billion-dollar company. https://t.co/xGrkbG1Qfo — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) June 27, 2021

Although mentioning a $1,000 target for July 1, Alpar’s GoFundMe page includes a larger target to hit by the end of the year.

“As I continue striving to be the best at what I do, I need your help financially to allow me to do this. My goal is to raise $30,000 by December 1, 2021, to train full-time. Greater success requires greater time, dedication, and resources. For this, I am calling on you to help me! My heart is in this, and you will watch my progress as finances come in, and I believe with all my heart we, the “Too Sweet” Tribe, can get there,” reads Alpar’s GoFundMe page.

What do you make of the UFC fighter pay debate? Is it the UFC’s responsibility to ensure that fighters don’t have pre-fight issues like Alpar?