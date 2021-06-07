Scott Coker Open To Giving Logan Paul A Bellator Fight

Bellator President Scott Coker says he’d welcome YouTube star Logan Paul to have an MMA fight under his promotion.

Coker was in attendance for the highly-publicized exhibition boxing match between Paul and boxing Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather. The action took place this past Sunday night (June 6). The bout went all eight rounds and there was no official winner.

MMAFighting.com caught up with Coker after the fight. The Bellator boss said that if Paul wants to try his hand in MMA, he’s willing to open the door.

“The answer is absolutely. I think this kid has shown athletic ability to go in there with Floyd but also we know he’s a high school all-star wrestler from Ohio and I think they’re just getting better and better at combat sports. If he wanted to get into MMA, we would do it.

“The thing with Floyd, come on, how many people could do that? Go eight rounds with Floyd. You can’t tell me Floyd at some point in the fight [wasn’t] trying to take it to him and he couldn’t put him away. So to me that is a victory for Logan, as far as I’m concerned. As far as combat sports, I think Logan just upped his value. Was it a great fight? No, it was a lot of dirty boxing going on in that fight but let’s face it, Floyd usually goes and closes the gap and takes care of business and he didn’t do it this time.”

Paul admitted after the Mayweather bout that grappling has always suited him better than boxing. He told reporters during the post-fight press conference that he’s a wrestler at heart.

When it comes to potential opponents for Paul, one of the obvious choices is Dillon Danis. The SBG Ireland fighter has beef with the Paul brothers, although most of it is with Jake Paul. Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds for his exhibition with Mayweather, while Danis tipped the scales at 175 pounds for his most recent outing.