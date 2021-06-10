Sean O’Malley: I’m Inspired By The Paul Brothers

The Paul brothers have earned a fan in “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

Over the weekend, the world witnessed a boxing spectacle as Floyd Mayweather took Logan Paul eight rounds in an exhibition match. The results were surprising to some. In fact, many fighters are coming out of the woodworks to give praise to Logan Paul’s performance against one of the best boxers of our generation. The latest fighter to show respect to the Paul brothers is none other than Sean O’Malley.

“I love it. I’m inspired by them,” O’Malley told The Schmo. “You know, when I got into UFC, into fighting, I wanted to be an entertainer. That’s kinda the title I wanted to be known (as). I want to be an entertainer. My form of entertaining’s fighting. These guys are entertainers in their industries, and they’re coming over and just entertaining in boxing. I love it.

Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Image Credit: Getty Images

“I’m a huge fan of Jake, huge fan of Logan, a lot of people hate it. I was excited. I watched the fight. I was shaking. I was ready for Logan to somehow crack him. He didn’t. Floyd’s a legend. Floyd’s an animal. Floyd looked tiny in there against Logan. Logan looked huge. Props to Logan. Props to Floyd, both legends in their own right. But I love it. I love what they’re doing.”

Despite the lack of judges and no result being announced, in the end, the event was hailed as a hit from an entertainment point of view. Admittedly, Sean O’Malley is a fan of the two brothers and Logan Paul’s performance in particular. So much so, that O’Malley is considering a training stint down in Puerto Rico with the Paul brothers in preparation of his upcoming bout.

Sean O’Malley is set to face Louis Smolka at the UFC 264 pay-per-view headlined by the trilogy match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on July 10. At first, O’Malley was poking at former champ Petr Yan, but it seems that fight never got any traction. With recent inspiration coming from the Paul brothers, perhaps we have yet to see The Suga Show’s best Octagon performance.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Did Logan Paul exceed most expectations?