Serghei Spivac Outworks Aleksei Oleinik At UFC Vegas 29

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac was a solid fight, but perhaps not the fight everyone thought it was going to be.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 19, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 29 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Oleinik looked strong in the first round with his striking and was pushing forward while Spivac was looking to counter strike. While Spivac had no answers on the feet, he did on the ground as he dominated in this aspect of the fight. Spivac dished out punishment in the second and third rounds. That was good enough to get the decision win.

Oleinik was on a two-fight winning streak heading into his fight with Derrick Lewis in August 2020, but lost by second round TKO. He also lost to Chris Daukaus by TKO in February 2021. He had wins over Maurice Green by submission at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and then a decision win over Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249. These fights came after a two-fight losing streak thanks to Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

Spivac had gone 3-2 in his last five fights and won two straight with a decision win over Carlos Felipe in July 2020 and a TKO victory over Jared Vanderaa in February 2021.

