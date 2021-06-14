Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill 2 Set For UFC 265

Tecia Torres and Angela Hill are booked to rematch once again.

Torres and Hill were supposed to fight at UFC 256 in December but Hill was out of the fight due to COVID-19. After that, Hill accused Torres of ducking her instead of waiting and rebooking the scrap, but now, according to MMA DNA, they have been booked to face one another on August 7 at UFC 265. The location of the event has yet to be determined.

The two first met in 2015 at UFC 188 where Torres won by unanimous decision. As of right now, Torres is ranked 10th at strawweight while Hill ranked 12th.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tecia Torres (12-5) is riding a two-fight winning streak as she beat Sam Hughes by TKO at UFC 256. Prior to that, she earned a decision win over Brianna Van Buren to snap her four-fight losing skid. During her losing streak, she had dropped decisions to Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Weili Zhang, and Marina Rodriguez. Prior to getting to the UFC, she had beaten the likes of Rose Namajunas, Paige VanZant, and Felice Herrig. She also holds notable wins over Michelle Waterson and Bec Rawlings.

Angela Hill (13-9) is coming off a decision win over Ashley Yoder back in March to get back into the win column after back-to-back split decision losses to Waterson and Claudia Gadelha. She’s now 7-7 in the UFC and is the former Invicta FC strawweight champion.

Who do you think will win, Tecia Torres or Angela Hill?