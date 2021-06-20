The MMA Community Celebrates Anderson Silva’s Win Over Chavez Jr

Anderson Silva made the MMA community proud last night in his upset victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. entered last night’s special-attraction Tribute to the Kings event as a monstrous -700 favorite, with Silva an overwhelming +500 underdog. Silva’s rebuttal to those odds? ‘I’m not Ben Askren.’
Anderson Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision (highlights here), though seemingly most spectators, as well each of the commentators calling the fight, thought the outcome was much clearer.
The fact that Silva was able to score this victory with only two prior professional boxing bouts coming into this fight and is now 46 years of age is an inspiration to all walks of life, including of course MMA fighters and fans alike who beheld his remarkable achievement.
Here are some of the reactions to The Spider’s big win:
