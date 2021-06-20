The MMA Community Celebrates Anderson Silva’s Win Over Chavez Jr

Anderson Silva made the MMA community proud last night in his upset victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. entered last night’s special-attraction Tribute to the Kings event as a monstrous -700 favorite, with Silva an overwhelming +500 underdog. Silva’s rebuttal to those odds? ‘I’m not Ben Askren.’

Anderson Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision (highlights here), though seemingly most spectators, as well each of the commentators calling the fight, thought the outcome was much clearer.

The fact that Silva was able to score this victory with only two prior professional boxing bouts coming into this fight and is now 46 years of age is an inspiration to all walks of life, including of course MMA fighters and fans alike who beheld his remarkable achievement.

Here are some of the reactions to The Spider’s big win:

Me watching Anderson Silva outbox a decade younger former boxing champion pic.twitter.com/W15uevZ0v7 — UFC Lemon Man 🍋🏝 (@KenTheLemon) June 20, 2021

@SpiderAnderson just beat Julio Caesar Chavez Jr!!!!! Great job champ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 20, 2021

Dude… Anderson Silva just beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by decision IN MEXICO at his Chavez Jr.'s father's event.



That is unfathomable. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 20, 2021

Official: Anderson Silva def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via SD (75-77, 77-75 x2.)



Silva 100% won that fight. You could make a case for 78-74, too. I was afraid they were about to screw but alas they didn’t. Great scene afterwards. He is overjoyed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva just beat up Julio Caesar Chavez Jr in a boxing match. Hell yeah. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 20, 2021

Congratulations @SpiderAnderson you are a STUD!!! — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) June 20, 2021

Feels damn good to see Anderson Silva get the win ! #AndersonSilva pic.twitter.com/iYY9QXFdwQ — Mostly MMA (@MostlyMMA) June 20, 2021

Anderson Silva watching Adesanya dodge all these punches #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/STLeewSvOn — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 13, 2021

Anderson Silva showed us tonight why his name will be remembered for a long time in combat sports. #TributeToTheKings pic.twitter.com/qQXqGsA3RX — runningmma (@runningmma) June 20, 2021

I didn’t anticipate feeling this emotional about Anderson Silva’s match but truly so happy for him. Glimpse of his vintage self with the taunting haha. Crazy. — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) June 20, 2021

Congratulations to @SpiderAnderson on such an inspiring performance. I agree with @arielhelwani . I’d like to finally see Spider vs RJJ https://t.co/C8nz1ALzHR — Gilbert Melendez (@GilbertMelendez) June 20, 2021

I am so happy for Anderson, one of my all time favourites. He put on a great performance and won against a boxer with 60 fights of experience. Congratulations @SpiderAnderson you deserve it https://t.co/tMrtKFP8Kj — Sobervated Conor 🇮🇪 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) June 20, 2021

What was YOUR reaction to Anderson Silva’s big win last night at Tribute to the Kings?