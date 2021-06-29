The Most Unlikely Champions In UFC History: #4 Revealed

Last week, we explored the unlikelihood of Brandon Moreno’s rise to the top of the UFC flyweight division. At the end of our voyage, we were left with one burning question: Just where does Brandon Moreno rank on the list of most unlikely UFC champions of all time?

To answer that question, a set of criteria was established to hold each fighter on this list to the same standard. The criteria are as follows:

25% Initial Ceiling: During the early days of the fighter’s UFC run, how unlikely were the fighter’s chances to become champion according to public perception, fight odds, etc.?

50% Adjusted Ceiling: No longer considered a newcomer, what was the likelihood of the fighter becoming champion after the public became more familiarized with them?

25% Championship Fight Expectations: What chances was the fighter given heading into their championship fight?

Given the number of champions there has been in the UFC across each of its many divisions, it was difficult to narrow it down to five. In the process of doing so, there were some notable candidates excluded from the list. Before we begin the countdown, here are two particularly noteworthy “honorable mentions” who didn’t make the cut.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a very unique case, where to some, it would be silly to include him on the list while others might have him at #1.

For those who think he doesn’t belong anywhere near this list, they’ll no doubt point to his achievements as a wrestler…no, not as a WWE superstar known for taking foes to Suplex City, but as an NCAA Division I champion out of the University of Minnesota. Wrestling is widely considered to be the most dominant discipline of MMA, so when you consider Lesnar’s decorated wrestling background combined with his freak athleticism and sheer size, what’s unlikely about that?

While it’s easy to forget in hindsight, there were many question marks about whether or not Lesnar could be successful in the UFC, not because he lacked any athletic gifts but because he entered the company with a grand sum of one professional fight. And in his UFC debut, while impressive, Lesnar still found himself on the losing end of the fight, with Frank Mir defeating him by submission.

If I were to tell you that a fighter who was 1-1 as a professional and 0-1 in the UFC would then win the world title two fights later, you would question how in the world that is possible. And we’re not talking about the UFC tournament days, where anybody off the street could compete for the grand prize. The UFC was a state (albeit still growing) to where Lesnar’s achievement, on paper, is the most unlikely of them all based on MMA experience.

In the end, because of his physical attributes, wrestling background, the heavyweight division being narrow at the time, and most importantly, him being favored in his championship fight against Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar was kept out of the top 5.

Forrest Griffin

If I presented you with a fighter lineup of 10 UFC light heavyweight champions and asked, “Who didn’t do it?” As long as Forrest Griffin is in that lineup, he’d likely be pointed to every time.

But never mind the fact that Griffin’s look is more befitting a guy to share drinks with than one expected to win a bar fight, he is someone who overachieved according to many people’s expectations. Griffin was able to win the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, but winning a reality show is one thing; winning the UFC world championship is quite another.

If you compare Griffin’s skill set with today’s UFC athletes, he may not strike most people as championship material. The same can be said for several fighters of his era, but it perhaps holds even more true for Griffin, who relied more on grit than raw talent.

It was Griffin’s toughness, brawling ability, and heart that won him the light heavyweight title more so than sheer skill. And in his fight against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Griffin was a meaty +245 underdog, so the expectation was that Jackson would build on his six-fight winning streak and undefeated UFC record. Griffin would then prove those expectations wrong.

But upon closer inspection, Forrest Griffin didn’t make the top 5 of most unlikely champions for two reasons:

1) He got off to a strong start in the promotion, thus having a very respectable initial ceiling, and it was unclear how far he could take his career. Griffin began his UFC run by winning The Ultimate Fighter and finishing his next two opponents, making him 3-0 to kick off his UFC career.

2) Our #5 entry has a unique distinction that sets him apart from Griffin in what is a very close comparison.

#5: Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno, Credit: AFP

The details of what makes Brandon Moreno an unlikely champion can be found in last week’s piece, so the question today is what separates him from honorable mentions like Brock Lesnar, Forrest Griffin, and others?

What sets Moreno apart is the fact that his initial ceiling was among the lowest of all past champions. Not only was Moreno picked last on The Ultimate Fighter (While Griffin won it), he also was eliminated from the tournament in his first fight. What’s more, Moreno was then cut from the UFC after only four fights.

Moreno and Griffin were roughly the same closing underdog in their first championship fight (Moreno +250, Griffin +240), but Moreno was an underdog more times on his way up than Griffin and had a lower initial ceiling, so that’s what landed him at #5 over Griffin, who was the closest honorable mention to not make the list.

#4: Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz, Image Credit: Getty Images

If there’s one recent champion who could give Brandon Moreno a run for his money in terms of “low initial ceiling,” it’s Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz may not have been cut like Moreno, but he started his UFC career at 1-2 while Moreno began at 3-0. And unlike Moreno, Blachowicz would go on to lose his biggest fights in the “adjusted ceiling period” to Alexander Gustafsson, Patrick Cummins, and a TKO loss to Thiago Santos in what was Blachowicz’s first main event. Due to these losses, Blachowicz came to be known as a gatekeeper who might not even earn a title shot after he had come up short multiple times in the past.

Meanwhile, after Brandon Moreno returned from being cut and his “initial ceiling period” elapsed, he didn’t lose a single fight. As for the championship fight expectations, the gap between Blachowicz and Moreno was small (Blachowicz +200, Moreno +250 in his first title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo, +150 in the rematch). So altogether, it was Blachowicz’s much weaker “adjusted ceiling period” that made him a more unlikely champion than Moreno.

Jan Blachowicz’s win over Israel Adesanya cemented that he is here to stay and that there is nothing “unlikely” about his reign as champion, even if the ascent to the throne was widely unexpected. But as you’ll rediscover with our #3 entry, this list isn’t about what was done after winning the belt, only the perceived unlikelihood of the fighter claiming the championship to begin with.

Stay tuned tomorrow to find out who will be placed at #3 on the list of UFC’s Most Unlikely Champions of All Time.