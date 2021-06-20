Thiago Santos Aims To Show He Still Belongs In The UFC In Next Fight

Former title challenger Thiago Santos is ready to remind every young buck in his division why he remains in the top 5 of the UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Ever since his loss to former light heavyweight king Jon Jones, Thiago Santos has struggled in each subsequent outing. However, his quality of opposition is high, so attributing his lack of handiwork to just injuries could perhaps be an overreach as well. Nonetheless, he intends to silence any doubters when he takes on a fellow hard-hitting Brazilian in Johnny Walker.

Before his bout with Walker scheduled for September 25, Thiago Santos spoke with MMA Junkie, and was quick to remind everyone why he remains in the top five even though he is on a three-fight losing skid.

“I will show Sept. 25 that I deserve to be UFC fighter, that I deserve to be No. 4 in the light heavyweight rankings,” Santos told MMA Junkie. “I need to show to everyone who I am. I think my last fight I didn’t show who I am. This fight I want to show to everyone that I’m better than before my surgery. I will try to finish the fight. … Show everyone that I deserve to get back to the title shot.”

The 6’2″ 37-year old has undergone double knee surgeries but firmly believes that his recent record does not reflect his overall skill. With 15 TKO/knockouts to his name and tenacity rarely seen in the cage, when Santos says he will go for the finish, his words are as heavy as his hands.

Light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker will serve as the main event on September 25. Certainly, with the explosive striking each athlete carries, it’s anyone’s fight but Thiago Santos intends to put the hammer down and re-establish himself as a title contender before his time is up.